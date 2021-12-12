Watch
Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80

Dima Gavrysh/AP
FILE - In this April 25, 2006, file photo, writer Anne Rice arrives to the opening night of the new Broadway musical "Lestat," in New York. Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel “Interview with the Vampire,” died late Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the age of 80. Rice died due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page. (AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh, File)
Anne Rice
Posted at 6:53 AM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 08:59:50-05

PHOENIX — Gothic novelist Anne Rice has died due to complications from a stroke.

Rice's son Christopher Rice announced her death late Saturday on her Facebook page and his Twitter page.

Rice was widely known for her bestselling novel "Interview with the Vampire." The 1976 book was adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994.

It was also expected to be portrayed in a TV series in 2022.

Rice was expected to be interred during a private ceremony at a family mausoleum in New Orleans.

A public celebration of life was to take place next year.

