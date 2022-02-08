Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Amir Locke's cousin arrested in probe that led to fatal raid

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this image taken from Minneapolis Police Department body camera video and released by the city of Minneapolis, Minneapolis police enter an apartment on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 moments before shooting 22-year-old Amir Locke. Police were executing a search warrant in a homicide investigation in Minneapolis. Authorities have not said if Locke was connected to the homicide investigation or named in the warrant. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP)
Police Shooting-Minneapolis
Posted at 3:04 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 17:04:00-05

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities arrested Amir Locke's 17-year-old cousin in connection with the homicide investigation that led police to the Minneapolis apartment, where a SWAT team officer fatally shot Locke while conducting a search warrant.

Prosecutors have charged Mekhi Camden Speed with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 10 killing of Otis Elder.

The death of Locke, who was Black, has sparked protests and prompted an immediate reexamination of no-knock arrest warrants, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey last week announcing a moratorium. At the same time, the city brings in outside experts to study its policy.

Last week, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that his office would review the police shooting that led to Locke's death.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the shooting occurred just before 7 a.m. local time on Feb. 2.

Bodycam footage showed officers entering an apartment with a key before announcing their presence, yelling orders to "get on the ground" as they rushed into the unit.

The video released by police showed a person, covered in a blanket, moving around on a couch. Video screenshots showed that the man on the sofa was holding a gun as police approached.

Police then fired three shots.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV