Amid outcry, states push mental health training for police

Jeff Chiu/AP
Cassandra Quinto-Collins, second from left, holds a photo of her son, Angelo Quinto, while sitting with daughter Bella Collins, left, son Andrei Quinto, center, and husband Robert Collins during an interview in Antioch, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Angelo Quinto died three days after being restrained on Dec. 23, 2020, in police custody while having a mental health crisis. Lawmakers in several states are proposing legislation that would require more training for police in how to interact with someone in a mental crisis following some high-profile deaths. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Lawmakers in several states are proposing legislation that would require more training for police in how to interact with someone in a mental crisis following some high-profile deaths.

The proposals in places like California, New York and Utah lean heavily on additional training for officers or updating standards.

But none of the laws appear to address the root question: whether police should be the ones responding when someone is mentally ill.

A 2015 report says people with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed during a police encounter than others.

A law enforcement expert says training in mental health response hasn't changed for over 25 years and needs updating.

