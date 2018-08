American Airlines is no longer recognizing some emotional support animals.

The airline says insects, goats, snakes, spiders and hedgehogs are just some of the animals that cannot travel as comfort animals.

RELATED: Delta revises animal carrier on policy | United has new pet transport policy | United prohibits emotional support peacock

The guidelines were revised Monday.

If you want to bring a support animal on board, American Airlines says you now have to file paperwork 48 hours before a flight.

Even with the paperwork, some animals are off limits entirely because they pose a safety or public health risk.

The full list is on the American Airlines' website.

The airline's revised rules go into effect on July 1.