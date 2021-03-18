Menu

AMC reopening 98% of its theaters nationwide by Friday

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
A pedestrian walks by the newly reopened AMC 34th Street theater on March 5, 2021, in New York. AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday, with more expected to open by March 26. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. are up more than 4% before the market open on Thursday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:48 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 14:59:32-04

AMC Theaters, the nation's largest movie theater chain, says 98% of its theaters will open their doors by Friday.

The company said 99% of its locations will be open by March 26.

By Monday, AMC said they are expecting to open 52 of its 54 California locations.

"The Company is preparing to resume operations at its remaining California AMC locations once the proper local approvals are in place," AMC said in a press release. "AMC will only reopen its theatres once approved to do so by state and local authorities."

AMC closed its locations last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

