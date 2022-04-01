Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize, a first for company

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionize on Friday, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant's history.

Votes were still being tabulated, but union supporters secured a wide enough margin to give the fledgling Amazon Labor Union enough support to pull off a victory.

The votes that were either voided or contested by either Amazon or the ALU did not appear to be enough to sway the outcome.

More than 8,300 eligible workers cast their ballots.

According to the Associated Press, 2,654 votes were cast in favor a union, and 2,131 votes were cast against it. There were 67 ballots challenged, but they wouldn't have changed the outcome.

Amazon workers in Alabama voted to unionize, but it appears they rejected the bid in a vote of 993 to 875. However, a hearing to review 416 challenged ballots could change that outcome, the news outlet reported.

Amazon workers aren't the first to vote to unionize.

Starbucks workers at more than 140 locations nationally have requested union elections, with some being successful.

In December, Buffalo Starbucks employees became the first in the company to unionize successfully.