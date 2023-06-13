Amazon Web Services reportedly down, impacting multiple businesses

Amazon Web Services is reportedly experiencing a widespread outage.

According to the website Down Detector, the services first saw disruptions just before noon Tuesday with more than 11,000 people reporting the outage.

"I can confirm we're currently investigating the increased error rates and latencies," stated Amazon Web Services on Twitter.

Sorry for the trouble & any concerns this has caused, Gabriel. I can confirm we're currently investigating the increased error rates and latencies. Feel free to refer to the AWS Health Dashboard to view further updates: https://t.co/6qSnkuEzc4. 👈 ^TE — AWS Support (@AWSSupport) June 13, 2023

AWS is a cloud computing server service and hosts many website and app tools.

It is not known how long the outage is expected to last.