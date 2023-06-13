Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Amazon Web Services reportedly down, impacting multiple businesses

It is not clear when the issue will be resolved
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Amazon-Outages
Posted at 12:51 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 16:24:15-04

Amazon Web Services is reportedly experiencing a widespread outage.

According to the website Down Detector, the services first saw disruptions just before noon Tuesday with more than 11,000 people reporting the outage.

"I can confirm we're currently investigating the increased error rates and latencies," stated Amazon Web Services on Twitter.

AWS is a cloud computing server service and hosts many website and app tools.

It is not known how long the outage is expected to last.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!