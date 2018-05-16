Amazon Prime members to get extra discount at Whole Foods

CNN
3:22 AM, May 16, 2018
5 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 22: The Whole Foods logo adorns a cardboard box at a Whole Foods Market February 22, 2007 in San Francisco, California. Whole Foods Market Inc. announced that it plans to purchase Wild Oats Market Inc. for an estimated $565 million in hopes of competing with larger food chains that have started to introduce organic and prepared foods to their inventories. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan
Copyright Getty Images

Whole Foods is getting even more Amazon-y.

Amazon, which purchased Whole Foods last year, is offering its Prime members an additional 10% off sale items when they shop at Whole Foods.

The additional discount will apply to hundreds of products throughout the stores. To get the discount, Prime members will have to scan the Whole Foods app at checkout, after signing into the app with their Prime membership.

Earlier this year, the companies launched free two-hour delivery on Whole Foods groceries in 10 test cities, through Amazon's Prime Now service. Amazon expects to expand that offering later this year. Eligible Prime members also receive 5% back on Whole Foods purchases when using the Amazon Prime Visa card.

Amazon now has more than 100 million Prime members. It also announced it would raise the annual cost of membership by 20% to $119 a year, from $99.

Amazon cut prices at Whole Foods for all customers once it completed its purchase of the chain in August, and announced another round of price cuts in November.

 


Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ