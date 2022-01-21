Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Amazon plans to open its first clothing store

items.[0].image.alt
Greg Montijo/AP
This image provided by Amazon, shows how clothing could be displayed at the company's new Amazon Style store concept. Amazon is set to open its first-ever physical clothing store later this year at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, Calif., that will push out personalized recommendations as customers shop and scan items on their phone and feature high-tech dressing rooms, the company announced Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Greg Montijo/Amazon via AP)
Amazon-Clothing Store
Posted at 6:16 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 20:16:51-05

Amazon announced plans Thursday to open its first brick-and-mortar clothing store.

Amazon Style, which will be located in Los Angeles, will offer women’s and men’s apparel, shoes, and accessories, the company said.

"Using the Amazon Shopping app, customers can send items to a fitting room, where they can use a touchscreen to browse more options, rate items, and request more sizes or styles that are delivered directly to their room within minutes," Amazon said in a statement on its website.

The company says customers will also be able to select items online and have them delivered to the store to try on. If the item isn't what the customer wants, they can return it.

Amazon is now the largest seller of clothing in the U.S. CNBC reports that it took that title from Walmart in 2021.

For many, it might come as a surprise that the online retailer is opening a brick-and-mortar store. However, CNN reports that in-store purchases still make up more than 85% of retail sales in the country.

There is no official opening date for Amazon Style. The company only said it will open later this year.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News Literacy Week: Becoming a smarter, more active news consumer