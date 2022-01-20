Watch
Amazon plans clothing store for a Southern California mall

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - Daniel Thorpe, of Hoboken, N.J., uses the Amazon app to pay for his purchase at the Amazon 4-star store in the Soho neighborhood of New York, on Sept. 27, 2018. Amazon is set to open its first-ever physical clothing store later this year at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, Calif., that will push out personalized recommendations as customers shop and scan items on their phone and feature high-tech dressing rooms, the company announced Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Amazon says it plans to open a clothing store in a Southern California mall later this year, a first for the online behemoth and a fresh challenge for already struggling traditional retailers.

Amazon said Thursday that the store will sell women’s and men’s clothing, as well as shoes and other accessories.

It will open at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, California, on an unspecified date.

The Seattle-based company says shoppers will get personalized recommendations pushed to their phones as they browse the new Amazon Style store stocked with mostly non-Amazon fashion labels.

The move is the latest foray in physical stores for Amazon, which has been opening grocery stores, cashier-less convenience locations and book stores.

