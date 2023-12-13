Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Amazon customers can give a free $5 'thank you' to drivers this holiday season

The 'thank you' program launched Tuesday
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Economy Amazon
Posted at 8:45 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 22:45:22-05

Amazon is helping customers thank the drivers who are getting packages delivered amid the holiday season!

Customers can show their appreciation to drivers using Amazon's "thank you" program, which gifts $5 from Amazon to their driver.

The $5 “thank yous” are limited to the first two million awarded by customers, at no cost to the customer, according to Amazon.

The program, which started Tuesday, states that the driver who delivered your latest package will be notified once the “thank you” is received and customers can only thank a driver once per order.

Click here for more information on the program, as well as frequently asked questions.

Customers in the U.S. can also use their Alexa enabled device and say “Alexa, thank my driver” or searching "Thank my driver" in the Amazon app.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61