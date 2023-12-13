Amazon customers can give a free $5 'thank you' to drivers this holiday season

Amazon is helping customers thank the drivers who are getting packages delivered amid the holiday season!

Customers can show their appreciation to drivers using Amazon's "thank you" program, which gifts $5 from Amazon to their driver.

The $5 “thank yous” are limited to the first two million awarded by customers, at no cost to the customer, according to Amazon.

The program, which started Tuesday, states that the driver who delivered your latest package will be notified once the “thank you” is received and customers can only thank a driver once per order.

Click here for more information on the program, as well as frequently asked questions.

Customers in the U.S. can also use their Alexa enabled device and say “Alexa, thank my driver” or searching "Thank my driver" in the Amazon app.