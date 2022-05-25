Watch
Amanda Gorman's poems shared following Texas shooting

National youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman recites her inaugural poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Posted at 9:03 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 12:03:15-04

People sought collective comfort and outrage by sharing poems from Amanda Gorman following the deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school.

Gorman, who recited the inaugural poem when President Joe Biden was sworn into office, posted a series of poems and statements on Twitter.

"Schools scared to death. The truth is, one education under desks, Stooped low from bullets; That plunge when we ask Where our children Shall live & how & if," Gorman wrote.

Gorman was also critical of inaction to stop gun violence.

"It takes a monster to kill children. But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn’t just insanity—it’s inhumanity," she wrote.

The 2019 National Youth Poet Laureate wasn't just critical, she also attempted to add clarity about what could happen if people came together to find a solution.

"What might we be if only we tried," Gorman wrote. "What might we become if only we’d listen."

Gorman's poems and statements were shared thousands of times across numerous social media platforms.

