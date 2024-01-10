Watch Now
Amalija Knavs, mother of former first lady Melania Trump, dies

Trump paid tribute to her mother on X.
Posted at 9:05 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 23:05:43-05

Amalija Knavs, the mother of former first lady Melania Trump, has died, Trump confirmed on X Tuesday night.

ABC News has learned Knavs died in Florida on Tuesday after a long health battle.

In her statement on X, the former first lady called her mother a "strong woman" who carried herself with "grace, warmth, and dignity."

Trump's parents, the Knavs, spent time living in the upper floors of the White House during the Trump presidency and had a very close relationship with former President Donald Trump and their grandson Barron Trump.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija. Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy," Melania Trump's full statement read.

