All three victims of campus shooting identified as UNLV professors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Coroner has confirmed all three victims of the UNLV shooting were professors.

The victims — Patricia Navarro, 39, Cha Jan Chang, 64 (also known as "Jerry"), and Naoko Takemaru, 69 — were all professors at UNLV. All identified victims were ruled dead via homicide.

In a letter to students, UNLV President Keith Whitfield described the campus shooting as "the most difficult day in the history of our university."

He continued, "Words are still hard to come by as we're only beginning to process the grief, loss, anger, and fear associated with Wednesday's tragic campus shooting that took the lives of three of our cherished faculty members."

DR. PATRICIA NAVARRO-VELEZ

Dr. Patricia Navarro-Velez was an assistant professor of accounting and had "devoted her career to educating the next generation of accountants," according to Whitfield.

Dr. Navarro-Velez joined UNLV nearly five years ago and primarily focused on teaching accounting information systems, the letter noted.

Her death was initially confirmed by a tribute post on Instagram from the California All-Stars Las Vegas Cheer Gym, which read, "Our hearts are shattered as we share the devastating news of the loss of a beloved member of our Cali family in yesterday's senseless shooting. Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to the Navarro family during this unimaginably difficult time."

Navarro's neighbor shared the following statement:

What I can tell you is that she was selfless, loved her husband , kids and step children, as if they were her own biologically. She loved her career and always talked about how amazing it was to be teaching at UNLV . Her and her husband would take walks at night when the weather was nice . She kept a beautiful home, happy children and seemed to live life to the fullest



Navarro's cause of death was ruled as "multiple gunshot wounds," according to the coroner.

A GoFundMe has been organized on behalf of the Navarro family.

DR. CHA JAN "JERRY" CHANG

Dr. Cha Jan Chang — who was also known as "Jerry" — was a longtime educator of management information systems, according to Whitfield.

While at UNLV, Whitefield says Dr. Chang spent more than 20 years of his academic career "teaching a generation of UNLV Lee Business School students."

UNLV professor Dr. Hans Rawhouser said he and Dr. Chang were colleagues for roughly 11 years.

He said his heart aches for Dr. Chang's kids.

“I feel real bad for his family. He’s got a couple of kids that are older than my kids," said Rawhouser. "Super amazing students.”

The coroner ruled Chang's cause of death as "a gunshot wound to the head."

DR. NAOKO TAKEMARU

Dr. Naoko Takemaru was an associate professor of Japanese Studies at UNLV.

According to UNLV's Staff Directory, Dr. Takemaru "taught all levels of Japanese language, conversation, composition, grammar, culture, and Japanese-English translation." While at UNLV, she "oversaw the entire Japanese Studies Program and teaches upper-division courses on Japanese language, culture, and business," her page notes.

Dr. Takemaru also received the William Morris Award for Excellence in Teaching from the College of Liberal Arts at UNLV.

Dr. Takemaru's neighbors and best friends said that she was a smart, kind, and funny woman.

“We’re still in disbelief like why her, you know, why anybody. Why anybody but a soft gentle soul like her," said April Reyes.

"She was the sweetest person in the world," said Mario Reyes." Just a beautiful lady.

The Reyes learned that their best friend was one of the UNLV shooting victim's after coming back from a trip.

“We lost it, we lost it in the car. I was devastated," said April.

“I had to pull over because I couldn’t take it," said Mario.

They had moved in to the neighborhood roughly three years ago and they quickly became good friends with Dr. Takemaru.

“Very intelligent, witty with a sense of humor that only if you because close with her you would know," said April.“We feel very honored and privileged to have known her."

The Reyes are moving out of state soon and had been worried about Dr. Takemaru as she lived alone.

Now they have one last message for their friend.

”i love you, you will always be in our hearts…. we’ll see you again," said Mario.

“I love you Naoko. I wish this hadn’t happened. I love you,"

said April.

The coroner identified her cause of death as "multiple gunshot wounds" on Friday morning.

OTHER VICTIMS

Police also said a fourth victim was hospitalized after the shooting. LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill confirmed during a press conference on Thursday that the victim was previously stable but has since downgraded to a "life-threatening" condition.

Whitefield also said in his letter, "My heart breaks for the families, friends, and loved ones... and for all the victims of this senseless act of violence that has physically and emotionally affected so many."