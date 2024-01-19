Watch Now
Alec Baldwin indicted by grand jury for involuntary manslaughter over deadly 'Rust' shooting

Prosecutors had initially dropped his case last year.
Alec Baldwin
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jan 19, 2024
A grand jury has indicted Alec Baldwin on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of "Rust," months after prosecutors dropped their case against the actor over her death.

The indictment charges Baldwin, 65, with involuntary manslaughter (negligent use of a firearm) or, in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter (without due caution or circumspection), both fourth-degree felonies.

In response to Friday's indictment, Baldwin's attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel, said, "We look forward to our day in court."

