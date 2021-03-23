Aldi, Costco among several stores closed Easter Sunday

Several stores will close on Easter Sunday to give employees who've worked amid the COVID-19 pandemic a much-needed break.

Grocery store HEB announced that all of its stores would be closed Sunday, April 4.

Aldi, Costco, Sam's Club, and Target also announced that they would be closed on Easter Sunday, according to Retail Me Not.

If you forget something and need to run to the store, several businesses including Walmart and Whole Foods say they'll be open on Easter Sunday.

Below is a list of stores closed and open on Easter Sunday:

Closed on Easter Sunday:

· Aldi

· Costco

· Publix

· Lowe’s

· Sam's Club

· Target

Open on Easter Sunday:

· Albertsons

· BJ's

· CVS

· Duane Reade

· Giant

· Kmart

· Kroger

· Rite-Aid

· Safeway

· ShopRite

· Walmart

· Walgreens

· Whole Foods

*Editor's Note: Original story incorrectly reported that Trader Joe's was closed on Easter Sunday, but they will be open regular business hours on Sunday, April 4.