Alabama inmate who survived execution bid buried with family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama inmate who survived an execution attempt and died years later of natural causes was laid to rest in a grave dug by family and friends.

A defense attorney says Doyle Lee Hamm was buried Friday afternoon beside his parents, siblings, and other relatives at a cemetery in northwestern Alabama.

Hamm was convicted of capital murder in the slaying of a motel clerk in 1987.

He had cancer when the state tried to execute him by lethal injection in 2018, and workers couldn't find a suitable vein.

Officials say Hamm died a week ago at Holman Prison.