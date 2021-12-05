Watch
Alabama inmate who survived execution bid buried with family

Fonda Shen/AP
Family and friends gather for a funeral for Alabama death row inmate Doyle Lee Hamm at a cemetery in Cherokee, Ala., on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Hamm survived an execution attempt in 2018 and died years later of natural causes. He was laid to rest in a grave dug by family and friends, his lawyer said. (Fonda Shen via AP)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama inmate who survived an execution attempt and died years later of natural causes was laid to rest in a grave dug by family and friends.

A defense attorney says Doyle Lee Hamm was buried Friday afternoon beside his parents, siblings, and other relatives at a cemetery in northwestern Alabama.

Hamm was convicted of capital murder in the slaying of a motel clerk in 1987.

He had cancer when the state tried to execute him by lethal injection in 2018, and workers couldn't find a suitable vein.

Officials say Hamm died a week ago at Holman Prison.

