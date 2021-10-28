Alabama deputy saves 1-year-old from accidental drug overdose by administering Narcan, video shows

Police body camera footage released Wednesday showed how a sheriff deputy's quick thinking saved a baby girl from an accidental drug overdose in Alabama.

Video released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows Deputy Jordan Agee administering Narcan to a 1-year-old child during a suspected accidental overdose.

According to Al.com, police say that deputies were dispatched at around 2:30 p.m. local time on Monday afternoon after receiving a call about a child overdosing on drugs.

Upon arriving at the scene, body camera footage showed several people standing around the young girl, who was lying on the ground. Bystanders said the young girl had been unresponsive for about 30 minutes.

"When I first saw her, the only thing that was in my mind and everybody else's mind was just, 'Preserve life,'" Agee told Al.com. "At that point, we were willing to do anything to keep her alive and get her back breathing."

After clearing bystanders out of the way, Agee administered a dose of Narcan to the young girl. After a few moments, she stirred and began breathing on her own.

"As soon as she started breathing, I was immediately happy," Agee told Al.com. "I was grateful that we had Narcan. I was grateful for all the deputies and sergeants that came and assisted; I was grateful for Fairfield Fire and Rescue to be there; I was grateful for Shoals (Ambulance) to get there so quickly, I was just grateful for everything."

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where she is stable.

WIAT-TV in Birmingham, Alabama, reports that the child's mother, 31-year-old Jeanette Lashay Bell, told deputies that the child had ingested some of the illegal drugs that she had in her possession. She was arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child and is currently being held on a $15,000 bond.