Ohio man arrested for threats made in Facebook Live video: 'The best type of cop is a dead cop'

News 5 Staff
9:57 AM, Feb 12, 2018
AKRON, Ohio - An Akron, Ohio man is facing charges for threats he made in a 21-minute long Facebook Live video. 

Raynard Clayton, 34, was taken into custody on Feb. 8. He is charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure another person and also threatening a person with physical force with the intent to hinder, delay, or prevent communication to a law enforcement officer.  

According to the FBI, Clayton threatened to assault and kill "an individual known to law enforcement" in the Facebook Live video. 

He allegedly said: “I’ll shoot you point blank range, no mask......Get you and your family wrapped up.  AR-15, you know what I mean.”

He also said in the video: “The best type of cop is a dead cop.”

 

