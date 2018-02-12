Ohio man arrested for threats made in Facebook Live video: 'The best type of cop is a dead cop'

AKRON, Ohio - An Akron, Ohio man is facing charges for threats he made in a 21-minute long Facebook Live video.

Raynard Clayton, 34, was taken into custody on Feb. 8. He is charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure another person and also threatening a person with physical force with the intent to hinder, delay, or prevent communication to a law enforcement officer.

According to the FBI, Clayton threatened to assault and kill "an individual known to law enforcement" in the Facebook Live video.

He allegedly said: “I’ll shoot you point blank range, no mask......Get you and your family wrapped up. AR-15, you know what I mean.”

He also said in the video: “The best type of cop is a dead cop.”