Air Force base in San Antonio on lockdown; police searching for shooters

The Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio is on modified lockdown as police and base officials search for two people suspected of shooting into the base from outside a gate.

According to officials, two people reportedly fired shots toward an area where trainees were training before running off, the Associated Press reported.

Officials said the shooting happened outside Valley Hi gate.

Joint Base San Antonio officials said on Facebook that no reported injuries were reported.

According to the AP, a description of the suspected shooters was not offered.

Just before 1 p.m., the base issued an alert that base personnel to go into lockdown.