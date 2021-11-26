Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Afghan girl from famous National Geographic cover portrait is evacuated to Italy

items.[0].image.alt
B.K. Bangash/AP
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, Pakistan's Inam Khan, owner of a book shop shows a copy of a magazine with the photograph of Afghan refugee woman Sharbat Gulla, from his rare collection in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. A Pakistani prosecutor says National Geographic's famed green-eyed 'Afghan Girl' has made her first appearance before a court, insisting she did not fraudulently obtain Pakistani nationality.(AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)
Italy Afghanistan
Italy Afghanistan
Posted at 1:27 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 15:27:50-05

ROME (AP) — National Geographic's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country.

The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized Sharbat Gulla's evacuation after she asked to be helped to leave the country.

The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy.

Gulla gained international fame in 1984 after war photographer Steve McCurry's photograph of her, with piercing green eyes, was published on the cover of National Geographic.

According to the Associated Press, she was found again by McCurry in 2002.

In 2014, she surfaced in Pakistan but went into hiding after she was ordered deported for allegedly purchasing a fake Pakistani identity card, the news outlet reported.

She was flown in 2016 to Kabul where the president handed her keys to a new apartment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV