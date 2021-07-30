Watch
Advocates end work with US to pick asylum-seekers in Mexico

Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - In this July 5, 2021, file photo, Alex Cortillo, right, of Honduras gets a hug from Erika Valladares Ponce, of Honduras, center, and others, as he waits to cross into the United States to begin the asylum process in Tijuana, Mexico. Two nongovernmental organizations said Friday, July 30, 2021, that they are ending cooperation with the Biden Administration to identify the most vulnerable migrants waiting in Mexico to be admitted to the United States to seek asylum. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jul 30, 2021
SAN DIEGO — Two organizations say they are ending cooperation with the Biden administration to identify the most vulnerable migrants waiting in Mexico to be admitted to the United States to seek asylum.

The withdrawals of the International Rescue Committee and HIAS from a consortium of groups helping the government is a blow to an effort that was always intended to be temporary.

Advocacy groups were choosing a limited number of migrants for U.S. authorities to exempt from a coronavirus-related ban on migrants seeking asylum at the border.

Former President Donald Trump imposed the public health order and Biden has largely kept it in place.

