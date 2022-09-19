Watch Now
Adnan Syed to be released from Maryland court, conviction tossed

Syed's case gained attention from the ‘Serial’ podcast
Posted at 1:24 PM, Sep 19, 2022
A Baltimore judge has ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed’s conviction for a 1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.”

Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ordered that Syed’s conviction be vacated and approved the release of the now-41-year-old who has spent more than two decades behind bars.

Syed has always maintained that he never killed his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee.

The case received widespread attention in 2014 when “Serial” focused on Lee’s killing and raised doubts about some of the evidence prosecutors had used.

Last week, prosecutors filed a motion saying that a lengthy investigation had uncovered new evidence that could undermine the 2000 conviction of Syed.

