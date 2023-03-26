Watch Now
Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for assault, his spokesperson denies wrongdoing

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, 2023, at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. Majors was arrested Saturday, March 25, in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment after a domestic dispute, authorities said. Representatives for Majors said in a statement to The Associated Press that "he has done nothing wrong." (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 7:35 PM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 22:35:43-04

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday morning in New York and charged with strangulation, harassment and assault, police said.

New York City police said officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 11:00 a.m. for an alleged domestic dispute at an apartment in the city's Chelsea neighborhood.

A 30-year-old woman told police she had been assaulted. Officers placed Majors, 33, into custody without incident, the NYPD said.

The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition, according to police.

In a statement to ABC News, a spokesperson for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor.

"He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up," the spokesperson said.

Majors was nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in HBO's "Lovecraft Country." He most recently appeared in "Creed III."

