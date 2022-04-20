Actor Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii

Ezra Miller was arrested on suspicion of assault early Tuesday. It was the second time the actor, known for playing the Flash in "Justice League" films, has been arrested in Hawaii in recent weeks.

Miller became irate after being asked to leave a get-together at a Big Island home. He's accused of hitting a woman with a chair, according to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department.

The woman refused treatment for a half-inch cut on her forehead, police said.

Miller, described by police as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, was arrested during a traffic stop and released pending further investigation.

About twelve hours after Miller's arrest, the actor appeared via Zoom for a court hearing for an arrest last month at a Big Island karaoke bar.

Miller pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a $500 fine and stay away from Margarita Village in Hilo.

Miller was also charged with harassment after police said the actor grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller was aggravated by a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad "Shallow," Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped the harassment charge, along with an unrelated traffic charge.

Miller received a traffic citation after police were called to a dispute in downtown Hilo last month where Miller was uncooperative, refused to leave the area and obstructed a sidewalk, Quiocho said.

Miller's Hawaii attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment on the latest arrest. Another lawyer and a Miller representative also didn't immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

There was no mention of the latest arrest during the court hearing.

Big Island attorney Francis Alcain had requested Tuesday's court hearing, previously scheduled for next week, be moved up. Alcain said in a court filing his client "has various time sensitive work obligations in California and/or New York," and needs an earlier hearing "to resolve this matter."

The day after Miller was released on $500 bail for the karaoke bar arrest, a Big Island couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order, claiming the actor burst into their bedroom and threatened them. A judge dismissed the case last week after an attorney for the couple requested it.

William Dean, an attorney for the couple, declined to say why his clients no longer wanted to pursue a restraining order against Miller.

Judge M. Kanani Laubach applied Miller's bail to the $500 fine, leaving a $30 fee to pay.

Miller also has a key role in the third installment of the Harry Potter spinoff "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

