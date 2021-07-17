Activist searching for missing husband slain in Sonora, Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A woman who joined other activists to seek relatives who have disappeared in Mexico’s wave of violence has been murdered in the northern border state of Sonora.

The state prosecutor’s office vowed that “justice will be done” in the case of Gladys Aranza Ramos Gurrola.

She was a member of the Mothers and Searching Warriors of Sonora.

She was shot to death around midnight Thursday by people who came to her home in the municipality of Guaymas.

The 28-year-old woman had been searching for her husband, who disappeared in December 2020.