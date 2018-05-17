Accused Waffle House shooter breaks his silence

That would be Emanuel Samson, who's charged with killed one last year at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, also in Antioch.
"I would use the word a little bit more normal for this one compared to the Emanuel [Samson] case, as it relates to interaction. That's probably the word that's been used the most," Hall said at the time.
Since Reinking's arrest, many have wondered if he will try using the insanity defense. When asked about his mental fitness he said, "Yeah, no… I'm perfectly healthy."
As for the shooting at the Waffle House? He wasn't ready to talk about that.
"I'd rather not in the setting I'm at right now," Reinking said.
But he did talk about his pending criminal case. Reinking has two appointed lawyers, but he said he plans to handle his own legal defense.
"That's the thing, I'm choosing to represent myself. I don't know how that works. I didn't like those attorneys," Reinking said.
He will likely address that at his next court appearance on June 1. Obviously, there were more questions to ask, but Reinking's call time expired.
Also, since Reinking talked about the case he now appears to have violated a gag order and could face a contempt charge, so, no more calls are allowed.
Reinking remains held on no bond in the Davidson County Jail.