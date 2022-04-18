Abortion training under threat for med students, residents

For many U.S. medical students and residents seeking abortion training, options are scant and under threat.

Within the past year, bills or laws seeking to stifle abortion education have been proposed or enacted in at least eight states.

More are anticipated as abortion opponents try new tactics.

They're emboldened by new limits many states are enacting on the procedure itself.

The two medical schools in Oklahoma, where Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill outlawing most abortions on Aug. 12, do not offer abortion training.

Doctors-in-training who plan to perform abortions says they are undeterred.

A third-year Oklahoma medical student told the Associated Press that it took him six months to find a provider willing to teach him.

A Nevada medical student, who got outside training, offers a workshop at night to help those understand standard medical procedures used in abortions.

They say abortions are as much a part of basic health care as mammograms and colonoscopies.