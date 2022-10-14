Abbott recalls baby formula as supply chain recovers from shortage

Abbott announced that it is recalling some of its products made at an Ohio facility due to some of the products may not have properly sealed, which would lead to spoilage.

Abbott warned that if spoiled products are consumed, gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting may occur.

Among the brands recalled are certain lots of Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac NeoSure and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution products. The lots are of 2 fl oz ready-to-feed liquid products, Abbott said.

Abbott said customers should check its website to see which lots were included in the recall as not all of its 2 fl oz ready-to-feed liquid products were included in the recall.

"We take our responsibility to deliver high-quality products very seriously," said Joe Manning, executive vice president of nutritional products with Abbott. "We internally identified the issue, are addressing it, and will work with our customers to minimize inconvenience and get them the products they need."

Abbott said the recall does not affect other products made at its Ohio facility.

The recall comes as the U.S. has slowly emerged from a shortage of formula.

Initially, officials blamed supply chain issues and a recall that shuttered an Abbott plant in Michigan. Production resumed at that plant in early July.

“This recall equates to less than one day's worth of the total number of ounces of infant formula fed in the U.S. and is not expected to impact the overall U.S. infant formula supply,” Abbott said in a statement.