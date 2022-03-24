Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

9 million children to be vaccinated against polio in Africa

Malawi Polio Vaccination Drive
Thoko Chikondi/AP
A baby receives a polio vaccine during the Malawi Polio Vaccination Campaign Launch, in Lilongwe Malawi, Sunday March 20, 2022. A drive to vaccinate more than 9 million children against polio has been launched this week in four countries in southern and eastern Africa after an outbreak was confirmed in Malawi. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)
Malawi Polio Vaccination Drive
Posted at 11:21 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 14:21:27-04

A drive to vaccinate more than 9 million children against polio has been launched this week in four countries in southern and eastern Africa after an outbreak was confirmed in Malawi.

The vaccination drive, led by governments with the support of UNICEF and partners, started in Malawi and will be followed on Thursday in the neighboring countries of Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia.

Three more rounds of vaccinations will follow in the coming months with a goal of reaching more than 20 million children.

UNICEF, the World Health Organization and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative are supporting the urgent vaccination drive after it was confirmed in February that a three-year-old girl was paralyzed by wild poliovirus in Malawi.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to watching the Oscars Sunday at 5pm on ABC15 Arizona