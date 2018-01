A new year brings the promise of new beginnings and resolutions to experience new destinations.

For those who vowed to “travel more” in 2018, AAA’s Via Blog suggests eight destinations to consider:

New Orleans: 2018 marks the Big Easy’s tricentennial, or 300th anniversary. Celebrate the city with everything it’s famous for: Mardi Gras, jazz music, beignets, swamp boat tours of the bayou, and, of course, Bourbon Street.

Lisbon: The AAA Via Blog describes the capital of Portugal as "a time capsule wrapped in contemporary chic." Lisbon is Europe's second-oldest capital, and is one of the least visited capital cities in Europe, which gives it extra value--less costly and less crowded.

Paso Robles: This California central coast city is known for its wine and healing waters. The surrounding region produces more than 40 diverse grape varieties, whose wines can be sipped in tasting rooms dotting the city's historic downtown. The town is also famous for its hot springs and natural mud baths, making it an ideal spot for spa getaway.

Seattle: Washington State's largest city is constantly reinventing itself. Pike Place MarketFront opened in Seattle's historic waterfront market, providing a new space for farmers, craftspeople, and artisans alike. The iconic Space Needle rising over the Emerald City sports a renovated observation deck, and Junebaby, with its stellar southern comfort menu, has just been named the best new restaurant in America.

Cape Town: The Mother City is a melting pot of history and culture. Experiences range from the V&A Waterfront features five shopping districts (it's one of South Africa's most-visited attractions) to Table Mountain, one of the new Seven Wonders of the World.

Alaska: In recent years, cruise lines have expanded their fleets in the Last Frontier to include small boats that can ferry visitors into the less traveled waters of the Inside Passage. While experiencing ice walls, waterfalls, and fjords, visitors can watch in awe as they take in majestic bald eagles soaring above and orcas surfacing from below.

Charleston: The past meets present in South Carolina, as visitors can walk or take a horse-drawn carriage down cobblestone streets lined with ancient hickory trees to modern hotels, trendy boutiques, and celebrated restaurants. Take in the history of the city with a stay in a charming B&B. The AAA Via Blog describes Charleston as "a belle of the South, in tune with the times."

Denver. The sunniest city in North America is a must-see mixing cowboy culture, a slew of modern micro-breweries, major sports franchises, with the great outdoors. No matter where you look, the Rocky Mountains dominate the city, with 200 visible, named peaks.

For more travel tips and information, visit Viamagazine.com.