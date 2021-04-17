Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

51 West Point cadets caught cheating must repeat a year

items.[0].image.alt
John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this June 13, 2020, file photo, United States Military Academy graduating cadets wear face masks as they stand next to their socially-distanced seats during commencement ceremonies in West Point, N.Y. Most of the 73 West Point cadets accused in the biggest cheating scandal in decades at the U.S. Military Academy are being required to repeat a year, and eight were expelled, academy officials said Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool, File)
West Point Cheating
Posted at 8:37 AM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 11:37:46-04

West Point officials say most of the 73 West Point cadets accused in the biggest cheating scandal in decades at the U.S. Military Academy are being required to repeat a year and eight were expelled.

The cadets were accused of cheating on an online calculus exam in May while cadets were studying remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instructors had noticed irregularities in answers.

All but one were freshmen in a class of 1,200.

The academy also said it will end a 6-year-old “willful admission process" designed to protect cadets who promptly admit to wrongdoing from being kicked out.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.