50 people rescue California man stuck in 16' underground pipe

Rescue crews in California saved a man who got trapped in a storm drain.

The Contra Costa Fire Department said they rescued a man in his mid-30s who'd gotten stuck in a 16-inch underground pipe.

After a complex & risky 3 1/2-hour, 50-person effort by Con Fire and East Con Fire -- assisted by AMR & Antioch Public Works & PD -- a mid-30s man has been rescued uninjured from a 16" underground pipe where he had been stuck. Now en route hospital for evaluation. #buchananic pic.twitter.com/C2GpZ2nGX6 — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 21, 2022

According to the Associated Press, the man told officials he'd been in the pipe for two days.

The news outlet reported that a passerby heard his cries for help and contacted authorities.

Officials say it took 50 rescue workers from various departments to free him after three and a half hours in what they called "complex and risky."

The unidentified man was uninjured but taken to a hospital for evaluation.