5 minor victims of sex trafficking rescued by FBI Phoenix detectives

PHOENIX — Five minor victims of sex trafficking were rescued by the Phoenix FBI.

On Tuesday, FBI officials in the Phoenix office announced they identified and located five minor victims as part of a nationwide enforcement campaign, called 'Operation Cross Country.'

During the investigation, 31 people were arrested for attempting to have sexual contact with minors and one alleged trafficker was taken into custody.

The FBI's Greater Phoenix Area Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force (GPACEHTTF), which includes police officers from Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix, and Tempe police departments conducted the operation.

The suspects arrested have not been identified and details of their arrest haven't been made public.

While Operation Cross Country is an annual national initiative, the GPACEHTTF works with the Phoenix Police Department's Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit on a regular basis throughout the year to combat this issue. With its leadership, the Phoenix Police HEAT Unit and the GPACEHTTF routinely collaborate with human trafficking units from law enforcement agencies across the greater Phoenix area on human trafficking operations, according to a statement from the FBI's Phoenix Office.