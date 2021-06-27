4-year-old girl hit by car at gender reveal party, driver still at large

A female driver is on the run after hitting a 4-year-old girl with her car as she was crossing the street during a gender reveal party.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m. in southeast Houston when the girl’s family were attending a gender reveal party in the front yard of a neighborhood home when the 4-year-old girl reportedly crossed the street to play with some friends but was hit by a car as she was returning back to the home, according to ABC News’ Houston station KTRK.

The girl was hit in the 6700 block of Japonica Street near the Gulf Freeway and Griggs Road by a woman in a light-colored Chrysler sedan, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect subsequently got out of her car, spoke briefly with family members about the accident but managed to flee the scene of the crime when the family was not looking, according to the report from KTRK.

It is unclear how fast the vehicle was traveling at the time of the incident but the girl was rushed to a local area hospital in stable condition. Authorities told KTRK that the 4-year-old is expected to survive.

The Houston Police Department is now looking for the woman involved in the incident but have not yet given a description of her other than the kind of vehicle she was driving at the time of the accident.

Anybody with any information regarding the hit and run is urged to contact the Houston Police Department immediately.