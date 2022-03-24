4 dead, 1 injured, after family falls from Swiss building

MONTREUX, Switzerland — Swiss police say three adults and a child have died and a teenager was seriously injured in a fall from a seven-story residential building in the lakeside town of Montreux.

Police said the victims were all French citizens and members of the same family.

They said officers had tried to execute a warrant in connection with the home-schooling of a child shortly before Thursday's incident.

In a statement, police identified the people killed as were the 40-year-old father, his 41-year-old wife, her twin sister, and the couple’s 8-year-old daughter.

The couple's 15-year-old son was seriously injured.

Police say authorities have opened an investigation “to determine the exact circumstances and reasons for this tragedy.”