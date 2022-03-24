Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

4 dead, 1 injured, after family falls from Swiss building

police lights crime tape AP
AP
police lights crime tape AP
Posted at 7:31 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 10:31:02-04

MONTREUX, Switzerland — Swiss police say three adults and a child have died and a teenager was seriously injured in a fall from a seven-story residential building in the lakeside town of Montreux.

Police said the victims were all French citizens and members of the same family.

They said officers had tried to execute a warrant in connection with the home-schooling of a child shortly before Thursday's incident.

In a statement, police identified the people killed as were the 40-year-old father, his 41-year-old wife, her twin sister, and the couple’s 8-year-old daughter.

The couple's 15-year-old son was seriously injured.

Police say authorities have opened an investigation “to determine the exact circumstances and reasons for this tragedy.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to watching the Oscars Sunday at 5pm on ABC15 Arizona