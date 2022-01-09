Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

At least 19 dead, including 9 children, after dozens injured in NYC fire: Officials

At least 200 firefighters are on the scene of a massive fire in The Bronx.
items.[0].image.alt
NYC Fire Department
ny apartment
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 15:11:14-05

NEW YORK CITY — At least 19 people are dead, including nine children, following a massive fire in New York City on Sunday, officials said.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the scene of the five-alarm fire that originated Sunday morning in a duplex apartment on the third floor of a high-rise building located in the Tremont section of the Bronx, officials said. More than 60 people were injured in the fire, according to the New York City Fire Department.

At least 13 others have life-threatening injuries in Bronx hospitals, officials said.

Many of the injured victims were located on the upper floors, officials said, adding that they likely suffered from severe smoke inhalation, New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes of the initial 911 call and were met with fire in the hallways, Nigro said. A door that was left open allowed the fire and smoke to spread, Nigro added, describing the fire as "unprecedented."

"This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York," New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters Sunday.

Dramatic pictures posted to social media show fire gushing out of multiple windows in the building. FDNY began receiving calls from multiple residents on upper floors just before 11 a.m.

The fire has since been put out.

Additional details, including the conditions of the other victims, were not immediately available.

This was the second major fire in the Bronx over the weekend. A four-alarm fire in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx that began early Saturday morning injured a firefighter and displaced three families, ABC New York station WABC reported. A lithium-ion battery sparked the fire, officials said.

Last week, a fire that broke out on the second story of a row house in Philadelphia killed 13 people, including seven children.

FDNY

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV