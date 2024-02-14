Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

3 police officers injured in shooting in Washington, DC

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Police lights
Posted at 7:39 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 09:39:23-05

Three officers with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC, were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said the “critical incident” took place in the 5000 block of Hanna Place SE, and the scene remains active. The three officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting comes as Washington, DC, has seen a sharp rise in violent crime over the past year, even as many other US cities experienced a decline. From 2022 to 2023, DC saw a 35% increase in homicides, a 67% increase in robberies and an 82% increase in motor vehicle thefts, according to police data.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Cable News Network, a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61