3 Muslim Americans sue over religious questioning in travel

Ashley Landis/AP
FILE - In this May 24, 2021, file photo, passengers wait for their flights inside the new West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. A groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, June 21, 201, marked the start of construction of an $898.6 million station that will directly connect Los Angeles International Airport to the region's light rail and bus transportation systems. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 24, 2022
Three Muslim Americans have filed a lawsuit alleging that U.S. border officers questioned them about their religious beliefs in violation of their constitutional rights when they returned from international travel.

Three men from Minnesota, Texas, and Arizona sued Department of Homeland Security officials Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles.

The suit says the questioning violates the men’s rights to freedom of religion and protection against unequal treatment.

A Texas man says he was asked about his religious beliefs and practices at Los Angeles International Airport in 2019 and his personal journal and phone were searched.

A message seeking comment was sent to the Department of Homeland Security.

