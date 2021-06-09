3 girls killed, 1 badly injured in Southern California hit-and-run

Lucerne Valley authorities are searching for a suspected hit-and-run driver who struck and killed three young girls and critically injured a fourth as they walked along a desert highway in Southern California.

According to the Associated Press, Willow Sanchez, 11, Daytona Bronas, 12, and Sandra Mizer, 13, were struck by a white Chevrolet Silverado shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Camp Rock Road.

FOXLA reported that two of the victims used a wheelchair and were being pushed by the other two girls.

Natalie Cole, 14, lost a leg and has life-threatening injuries, her mother told local media outlets.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver drifted into the shoulder and struck the victims from behind, the AP reported.

According to the AP, witnesses told authorities the driver and passenger got out and looked at the bodies before fleeing on foot.

CHP recovered the truck, the AP reported.

The investigation is still ongoing.