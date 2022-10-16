3 dead, 1 injured in Pittsburgh shooting

Three people are dead, and one person is in stable condition after a shooting on the North Side of Pittsburgh Saturday evening, police said.

One man and two women were shot and killed, and another man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

UPDATE:



A total of four people were shot in this incident.



Two females and one male victim have been confirmed deceased. Another male arrived at the hospital by private means in stable condition.



The investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/YK93gwDOXP — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 16, 2022

