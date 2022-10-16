Watch Now
3 dead, 1 injured in Pittsburgh shooting

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:03 PM, Oct 15, 2022
Three people are dead, and one person is in stable condition after a shooting on the North Side of Pittsburgh Saturday evening, police said.

One man and two women were shot and killed, and another man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

