3 children found fatally stabbed in Los Angeles apartment

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police say a grandmother discovered her three grandchildren slain Saturday inside a Los Angeles apartment.

Los Angeles police Sgt. David Bambrick tells KNBC-TV the grandmother went inside an apartment in the Reseda neighborhood Saturday and found the three children had been stabbed to death.

All the children were under the age of 5.

The gruesome discovery was made around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities are investigating but didn't release any information about a motive or suspect, but are seeking the public’s help locating 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo, who they said was “a person of interest” in the case.