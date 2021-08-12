26 crew members, 1 passenger onboard Carnival Cruise Line ship test positive for COVID

Twenty-seven people onboard the Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Vista ship have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Belize Tourism Board news release, 26 crew members and 1 passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.

The tourism board said that those who tested positive for the virus were vaccinated, with most of them being asymptomatic or having mild symptoms.

Carnival spokesperson AnneMarie Matthews told USA Today that the positive cases were first announced last Wednesday when a previous cruise disembarked in Galveston, Texas, last Saturday.

The number of people who were positive at the time is unknown, the newspaper reported.

"The team at Carnival noted that all positive cases have been isolated and contact tracing has ended with no additional positive cases found and that the infected crew and passenger do not pose a threat to guests, crew, or frontline workers in Belize," the tourism board said in the statement.

In the news release, the tourism board said the ship carried 2,895 passengers and 1,441 crew members when it arrived in Belize.

According to the press release, 99.98% of the crew are vaccinated, and 96.5% of passengers are vaccinated.