22 LA sheriff's office recruits injured when struck by wrong-way driver

LOS ANGELES, CA — Twenty-two recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office were injured while on a run when they were struck by a man driving the wrong way, the sheriff's office said.

Five of the recruits were critically hurt and four suffered moderate injuries, Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher said at a news conference.

The 22-year-old driver, who has been detained, has minor injuries, Kelliher said.

About 40 recruits were running together at the time of the accident, which took place around 6:29 a.m. Wednesday, while it was still dark out, officials said. The recruits were wearing reflective vests at the time, a sheriff’s department official said.

“It is hard to see, because these young people are getting ready to go put themselves in the line of danger in their career. And who knows that while you're training to do that you are actually in harm’s way,” Kelliher said at a news conference. “So my heart goes out to all of them as they pursue this career. I hope that they all have speedy recoveries.”