2020 hurricanes rainier because of climate change, scientists say

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Iota in the North Atlantic Ocean on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 07:11 EST. (NOAA via AP)
Posted at 12:08 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 15:08:30-04

Human-caused climate change made the record-smashing 2020 Atlantic hurricane season even wetter.

A new study on the record busy hurricane year found it was 5% rainier than it would have been had there been no global warming from the burning of fossil fuels.

There were a record 30 named storms in 2020 and 11 of them — also a record — made landfall in the United States. The first study to look for a climate change fingerprint on an entire hurricane season found that the storms that reached hurricane status were 8% wetter.

Six hurricanes that impacted the United States in 2020 caused more than $1 billion in damages, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Scientists compared the reality to a computer-simulated world without climate change.

The projection says as the world warms up, hurricanes could become rainier.

“This work is also consistent with a recent assessment of at least a ‘medium-to-high confidence’ that an increase the projected future impacts of climate change on global tropical cyclone precipitation rates to be 7% per °C,” the research’s authors said.

