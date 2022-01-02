Watch
2 missing; survivors count blessings after Colorado fire

Thomas Peipert/AP
A burned truck in a destroyed neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Search teams looked for two missing people on Sunday in the snow-covered but still smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire, while people who barely escaped the flames sorted through what was left after the blaze and investigators tried to determine its cause. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
Colorado Wildfire
Posted at 2:28 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 16:28:00-05

LOUISVILLE, CO (AP) — Search teams are looking for two missing people in the snow-covered but still smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire, while people who barely escaped the flames sorted through what was left after the blaze.

Investigators are still trying to determine the fire that ripped through at least 9.4 square miles and left nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings destroyed in suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

It came unusually late in the year following an extremely dry fall and amid a winter nearly devoid of snow.

In hard-hit Louisville, Susan Hill choked up as she remembered three days ago seeing the sky change color and then the nervous sprint out of town.

