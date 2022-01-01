Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

2 killed when train hits car going around crossing gate in Florida

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Woodward/WTKR
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 5:27 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 20:18:00-05

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — Police say two people died when a higher speed commuter train hit their car as the driver tried to make it around the crossing gate near Miami.

Officials say the crossing gate's lights were flashing, and bells were ringing to signal an approaching train on Thursday morning when the car tried to make it through.

The blue Toyota was left mangled on the other side of the street after the crash.

Officials say no one on the train was injured.

Brightline, which operates the train, said the crash was a "direct result of an individual driving around the gates."

The Associated Press found that Brightline has fatally struck someone more than any other U.S. train company per mile.

However, none of those fatalities were blamed on its equipment or crews, the AP reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV