2 injured after shots fired in Chicago police station

Posted at 11:29 AM, Sep 26, 2022
Two people have been injured after a gunman opened fire inside a Chicago police station, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. 

Police said in a Monday afternoon press conference that they were not immediately releasing what type of guns were involved.

Police Superintendent David O. Brown said Monday that when the suspect pointed a fire arm toward officers, they were shot.

The Sun-Times reported that the incident happened inside the Homan Square station on the city’s west side.

The outlet reported that one person was critically wounded. It also reported a second person who was not shot was injured during the incident.

A suspect was in custody.

No other details have been released by police.

