2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub

Gerald Herbert/AP
FILE - In this aerial photo, cars drive past destroyed homes in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Americans across the country are pitching in to help after last week’s tornadoes ravaged the South and Midwest, killing at least 90 people and displacing hundreds. Some are removing broken tree limbs from the ground. Many are preparing hot meals and shelters for those who have nowhere to turn. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
KY Tornado Relief
Posted at 10:03 AM, Dec 19, 2021
A grandmother says two babies have survived a Kentucky tornado last weekend that ripped the bathtub they were in out of the ground, tossing it with them inside.

Clara Lutz told WFIE-TV she put 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas in the bathtub last Friday with a blanket, a pillow, and a Bible.

She says the tornado lifted the tub up and out of her hands. The tub was found in her yard, upside down, with the babies underneath.

Sheriff’s office authorities reunited her with the babies. At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on Dec. 10 and 11.

