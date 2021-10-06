Watch
Gov. Ducey, 10 other GOP governors to visit Texas border to call attention to immigration issues

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. Republicans have criticized a push by some Democrats to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, but their tune has changed when it comes to the highest courts at the state level. In 2016, Ducey signed into law measures expanding the number of seats on the Arizona state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 8:38 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 12:01:20-04

MISSION, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and 9 other Republican governors are set to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission to call attention to unauthorized immigration Wednesday.

Along with Abbott, Ducey and other Texas officials the like-minded governors of Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wyoming are set to hold a press conference about the border crisis at about 1 p.m. ET.

Abbott said he and his fellow state leaders will discuss action that they’re taking to secure the border and keep communities safe.

“Texas is not sitting on the sidelines of this border crisis (and) neither are governors across our nation,” Abbott tweeted Tuesday.

In a press release, Idaho Gov. Brad Little said he’s traveling to the border to “witness firsthand the crisis playing out,” to reveal proposed solutions, and to call on President Joe Biden to “act to secure the border immediately.”

GOP governors across the country have been critical of many of Biden’s policies, including the Democrat’s handling of the situation at the border. Those criticisms were heightened when thousands of migrants, many from Haiti, set up makeshift camps along the Rio Grande River. Those camps have now largely been dispersed.

During the trip, Little’s office says the governors will also take a boat tour of the Rio Grande River with Texas Department of Public Safety agents.

The U.S. has seen a rise in the number of migrants at the border in recent months. The U.S. Border Patrol reported nearly 200,000 encounters with migrants along the border in July, the highest monthly total in more than two decades, according to Pew Research.

The migrants are traveling to the border for a number of reasons, but many are fleeing terrible living conditions in some Central American and Caribbean countries, with hopes of a better life in the U.S.

